Jared Jones News: Rebounds with five scoreless frames

Jones (1-0) earned the win over Houston on Thursday, allowing four hits and issuing two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Jones was roughed up a bit in his season debut May 29, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings against Minnesota. The right-hander fared much better Thursday, limiting the Astros to four hits (two doubles and two singles) while going just deep enough to qualify for the victory. Jones threw 74 pitches after tossing 77 in his previous outing, so he seems to be having his workload managed carefully as he eases back into action following an extended absence due to the UCL surgery he underwent in May of 2025. Jones will look to build upon this performance moving forward, though he's lined up for a tough matchup at home against the Dodgers his next time out.