Jared Jones News: Strikes out seven in loss

Jones (2-5) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Jones pitched fairly well, but the Pirates gave him no run support. He had allowed 11 runs over seven innings across his first two starts in August. Jones has taken the loss in his last four appearances and is now at a 4.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 72:21 K:BB over 64 innings over 14 starts this season. He's projected for a tough road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.