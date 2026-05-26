Jared Koenig Injury: Almost ready for rehab assignment
Koenig (elbow) said his live bullpen session went well Tuesday and he expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Koenig hit the 15-day injured list April 6 with a left elbow sprain that was diagnosed as having UCL damage. The southpaw was able to resume throwing April 28 and returned to mound work May 12. If he does begin his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville, it will be against Triple-A Gwinnett. This likely pushes the reliever's return to early May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Koenig See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?18 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Koenig See More