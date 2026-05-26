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Jared Koenig Injury: Almost ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Koenig (elbow) said his live bullpen session went well Tuesday and he expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig hit the 15-day injured list April 6 with a left elbow sprain that was diagnosed as having UCL damage. The southpaw was able to resume throwing April 28 and returned to mound work May 12. If he does begin his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville, it will be against Triple-A Gwinnett. This likely pushes the reliever's return to early May.

Jared Koenig
Milwaukee Brewers
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