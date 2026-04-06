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Jared Koenig Injury: Goes on IL with sprained elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 1:39pm

The Brewers placed Koenig on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left elbow sprain.

The left-hander has been diagnosed with UCL damage but will attempt to rehab the injury, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He's expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks. Koenig has been very valuable out of the Brewers' bullpen since 2024, posting 2.62 ERA and 24.7 percent strikeout rate. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be filled by Shane Drohan.

Jared Koenig
Milwaukee Brewers
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