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Jared Koenig Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Koenig (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It will be his first time throwing from the bump since he went down with a sprained left elbow in early April. Koenig will need a rehab assignment before returning and is not expected back until late May or early June.

Jared Koenig
Milwaukee Brewers
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