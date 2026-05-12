Jared Koenig Injury: Resumes mound work
Koenig (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It will be his first time throwing from the bump since he went down with a sprained left elbow in early April. Koenig will need a rehab assignment before returning and is not expected back until late May or early June.
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