Jared Koenig headshot

Jared Koenig Injury: Resumes throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Koenig (elbow) is slated to resume a throwing program Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig has been shelved for three-plus weeks with a sprained left elbow. Given the nature of the injury, the southpaw reliever will be brought along slowly. The Brewers do not expect Koenig to be ready to return until late May or early June.

Jared Koenig
Milwaukee Brewers
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