Jared Oliva Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Oliva (wrist) started at designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 6-4 loss to Reno on Saturday.

Oliva underwent surgery in mid-April to address a left hamate bone fracture and began his rehab assignment with the Rivers Cats on Saturday after being transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL in late April. The 30-year-old doubled in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and singled in the seventh before stealing two bases and scoring. The outfielder earned a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster and is eligible to return to the big leagues in mid-June.