Jared Oliva Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Giants transferred Oliva (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Oliva remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Giants after undergoing surgery just under two weeks ago to address a left hamate bone fracture, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll remain on the shelf through mid-June. The 30-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-7 at the dish in seven games with the Giants prior to landing on the IL and may not be guaranteed a big-league roster spot once he's activated.
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