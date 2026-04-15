Jared Oliva headshot

Jared Oliva Injury: Suffers hamate bone fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Giants placed Oliva on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left wrist hamate fracture.

It's unfortunate timing for Oliva, who would have been in line for a playing time bump with Harrison Bader (hamstring) also shelved. Instead, Oliva is likely headed for surgery that will sideline him several weeks. He is 1-for-7 during his limited opportunities this season.

Jared Oliva
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Oliva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Oliva See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
27 days ago
The Z Files: A Meeting of My Mind
MLB
The Z Files: A Meeting of My Mind
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 16, 2021
Farm Futures: Examining Hard-Hit Data For Top Prospects
MLB
Farm Futures: Examining Hard-Hit Data For Top Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
August 9, 2021
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 4, 2021
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 13, 2021