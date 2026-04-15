Jared Oliva Injury: Suffers hamate bone fracture
The Giants placed Oliva on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left wrist hamate fracture.
It's unfortunate timing for Oliva, who would have been in line for a playing time bump with Harrison Bader (hamstring) also shelved. Instead, Oliva is likely headed for surgery that will sideline him several weeks. He is 1-for-7 during his limited opportunities this season.
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