Jared Oliva Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery
Oliva underwent left hamate bone surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The common recovery timeline for this type of procedure is 4-to-6 weeks, so Oliva will be out until mid-May even in a best-case scenario. He is 1-for-7 at the plate this season in his limited opportunities for the Giants.
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