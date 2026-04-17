Jared Oliva headshot

Jared Oliva Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Oliva underwent left hamate bone surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The common recovery timeline for this type of procedure is 4-to-6 weeks, so Oliva will be out until mid-May even in a best-case scenario. He is 1-for-7 at the plate this season in his limited opportunities for the Giants.

Jared Oliva
San Francisco Giants
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