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Jared Oliva News: Cracks first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Oliva went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-7 Cactus League win over the Guardians.

Oliva continued his strong spring Saturday, launching a three-run home run to left field in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old outfielder also singled on a bunt in the third before coming around to score. A non-roster invitee to spring training, Oliva is slashing .375/.444/.550 with 16 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 10 RBI and one homer across 46 plate appearances in 20 Cactus League games. The Giants are still evaluating Oliva for a backup outfield role, though Luis Matos, Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert and Will Brennan are also vying for spots on the Opening Day roster.

Jared Oliva
San Francisco Giants
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