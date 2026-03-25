Jared Oliva headshot

Jared Oliva News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 1:41pm

The Giants selected Oliva's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Oliva was in camp as a non-roster invitee and earned a spot after slashing .375/.444/.550 with one home run and 14 steals in Cactus League action. The 30-year-old has not played in the majors since 2021 and is poised to back up at all three outfield spots.

Jared Oliva
San Francisco Giants
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