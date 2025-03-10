Jared Oliva News: Sent packing from MLB camp
The Brewers reassigned Oliva to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Oliva appeared in 26 games in the big leagues for the Pirates between the 2020 and 2021, but the once-promising outfield prospect looks to be little more than an organizational depth piece at this stage of his career. The 29-year-old outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Nashville or Double-A Biloxi to begin the 2025 campaign after failing to make the cut with Milwaukee. Oliva played exclusively at the Double-A level in 2024, slashing .294/.378/.463 with seven home runs and 36 stolen bases over 248 plate appearances with Seattle's affiliate in Arkansas.
