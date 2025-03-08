Jared Serna News: Optioned to Pensacola

The Marlins optioned Serna to Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Serna appeared in six games at Triple-A Jacksonville at the end of last season, but the Marlins will send him back to Double-A to begin the 2025 campaign. The 22-year-old infielder went 4-for-7 with a home run, three runs scored and a stolen base in the Grapefruit League, and he may not have to wait long to return to Triple-A if his hot bat follows him to Pensacola.