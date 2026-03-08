Jared Serna headshot

Jared Serna News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:03am

The Marlins optioned Serna to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

The 23-year-old played in four Grapefruit League games and went 3-for-11 with a double and a home run, but he'll now make his way to minor-league camp. Serna had a .578 OPS in 101 games with Double-A Pensacola in 2025 before joining Jacksonville for a cup of coffee late in the season. He'll need to improve at the plate to have a chance of making his MLB debut anytime soon.

Jared Serna
Miami Marlins
