Jared Shuster News: Contract selected

The Cardinals selected Shuster's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The left-hander was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster after signing as a non-roster invitee in December, but he'll get a look in the big leagues less than two weeks into the season. Shuster made 12 appearances with the White Sox last season and surrendered 14 earned runs with a 12:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.