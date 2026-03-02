Jared Shuster News: Removed from big-league camp

The Cardinals reassigned Shuster to minor-league camp Monday.

Shuster had been in contention for the second lefty spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, but his removal from the competition leaves Justin Bruihl, Packy Naughton and Nick Raquet as the primary candidates for that role. The 27-year-old southpaw worked primarily out of the bullpen for the White Sox the past two seasons, but it's possible that the Cardinals opt to have Shuster get stretched for a starting role or deploy him as a swingman at Triple-A Memphis in 2026.