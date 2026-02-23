Jared Thomas headshot

Jared Thomas Injury: On mend from offseason surgery

February 23, 2026

The Rockies announced Monday that Thomas hasn't been participating in spring training while he recovers from offseason surgery to address a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, TheDNVR.com reports.

The report doesn't provide any specifics regarding when Thomas had his surgery, making it difficult to project when he might be ready for game action. One of the top prospects in the Colorado organization, the 22-year-old outfielder split time between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford in 2025 and slashed .300/.398/.452 with 14 home runs and 33 stolen bases over 533 plate appearances.

