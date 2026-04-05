Jared Triolo Injury: Out with knee injury
The Pirates placed Triolo on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 4, due to a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The 28-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Friday's contest and was held out of the lineup Saturday. Pirates GM Ben Cherington indicated Sunday the injury is "more of a weeks-long thing," per Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com, so it appears Triolo won't be back from the injured list in the near future. Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke should fill in at third base while Triolo is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central31 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason193 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More