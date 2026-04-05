Jared Triolo Injury: Out with knee injury

The Pirates placed Triolo on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 4, due to a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Friday's contest and was held out of the lineup Saturday. Pirates GM Ben Cherington indicated Sunday the injury is "more of a weeks-long thing," per Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com, so it appears Triolo won't be back from the injured list in the near future. Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke should fill in at third base while Triolo is sidelined.