Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Triolo (back) will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old infielder, who is recovering from a lumbar spine strain, has been cleared for game action in the minors after he was able to field grounders Monday without issue. Triolo is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and while he appears unlikely to be activated on that day, he likely won't require much time beyond that before rejoining the Pirates.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
