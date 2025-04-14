Jared Triolo Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Triolo (back) will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old infielder, who is recovering from a lumbar spine strain, has been cleared for game action in the minors after he was able to field grounders Monday without issue. Triolo is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and while he appears unlikely to be activated on that day, he likely won't require much time beyond that before rejoining the Pirates.