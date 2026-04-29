Jared Triolo Injury: Shifts rehab to Double-A
Triolo (knee) went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and an additional run Tuesday in a rehab game with Double-A Altoona.
Triolo has moved his minor-league assignment to Altoona this week after appearing in a pair of games last week for Single-A Bradenton. The 28-year-old logged nine innings at third base Tuesday, but the Pirates may want to see him play full games on back-to-back days before bringing him back from the injured list. Once Triolo is activated, he could reclaim the primary role at third base from Nick Gonzales.
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