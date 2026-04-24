Jared Triolo Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Triolo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Triolo has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a knee issue, but he's ready to test things out in a game setting. The infielder could be ready to return at some point next week and will be in the mix for starts at third base when he is activated.
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