Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Triolo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Triolo has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a knee issue, but he's ready to test things out in a game setting. The infielder could be ready to return at some point next week and will be in the mix for starts at third base when he is activated.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
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