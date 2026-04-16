Jared Triolo Injury: Will run bases next week
Triolo (knee) is scheduled to resume running the bases next week, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.
Triolo has already been doing all other baseball activities and is set to take a big step next week when he runs the bases. The utility infielder is less than two weeks removed from going down with a patellar tendon injury in his right knee but looks to be making swift progress. A timetable for his return could become clearer after he runs the bases next week.
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