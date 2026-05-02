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Jared Triolo News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Pirates reinstated Triolo (knee) from the injured list Saturday.

Triolo has been sidelined by a right patellar tendon injury since April 5. He's spent the past week in the minors on a rehab assignment, during which he went 5-for-18 with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and a steal. Now fully healthy, the 28-year-old will likely compete for playing time at the hot corner with Nick Gonzales, who is batting .457 (21-for-46) over his last 12 games. Nick Yorke was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
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