Jared Triolo News: Activated from IL, not in lineup
The Pirates reinstated Triolo (knee) from the injured list, but he is not in the team's starting lineup against the Reds on Saturday.
Triolo has been sidelined by a right patellar tendon injury since April 5. He's spent the past week in the minors on a rehab assignment, during which he went 5-for-18 with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and a steal. Now fully healthy, the 28-year-old will likely compete for playing time at the hot corner with Nick Gonzales, who is batting .457 (21-for-46) over his last 12 games and will remain in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's matinee. Nick Yorke was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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