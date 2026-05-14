Jared Triolo News: Draws second straight start

Triolo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Thursday against the Rockies.

Triolo was in the lineup for the second consecutive game, the first of which came at first base and the latter at third. He's gone 3-for-5 in that very small sample, and the Pirates could continue to find him playing due to the strength of his defense. However, Triolo has struggled offensively for nearly the entirety of his career, with his lone fantasy contribution likely to come from stolen bases.