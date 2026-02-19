Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Favorite to start at third

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Triolo is expected to start at third base for the Pirates to begin the 2026 season, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Triolo is an elite defender at both second and third base, and is also capable of filling in at shortstop. The Pirates value that versatility, but the team has failed to land any of their targets at third base this offseason. That leaves Triolo as the favorite to start at the hot corner, though his productivity as a hitter could dictate his ability to remain an everyday player. Triolo has a career 87 wRC+ across 1,031 plate appearances, though he posted a 117 wRC+ across 216 plate appearances in the second half of 2025.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo
