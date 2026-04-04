Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Getting break Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Triolo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Baltimore.

Triolo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's series opener, but he'll begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Nick Gonzales starts at third base and bats eighth.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
31 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
193 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago