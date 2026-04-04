Jared Triolo News: Getting break Saturday
Triolo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Baltimore.
Triolo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's series opener, but he'll begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Nick Gonzales starts at third base and bats eighth.
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