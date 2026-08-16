Jared Triolo News: Getting leadoff chance Sunday
Triolo will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Triolo will check into the starting nine for the fourth game in a row, but he'll receive just his third look of the season in the leadoff spot while Nick Gonzales (face) is on the bench against southpaw Patrick Sandoval. The Pirates should be able to open up regular room for Triolo in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but the slick-fielding infielder may see more sporadic opportunities versus righties so long as Gonzales makes a quick recovery from the facial contusion he suffered Friday.
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