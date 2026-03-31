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Jared Triolo News: Grabbing seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Triolo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.

Triolo batted leadoff the other time the Pirates faced a lefty, but he will begin this one on the bench. Nick Gonzales is at shortstop and Nick Yorke is handling third base for Pittsburgh against southpaw Brandon Williamson.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
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