Jared Triolo News: Grabbing seat Tuesday
Triolo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.
Triolo batted leadoff the other time the Pirates faced a lefty, but he will begin this one on the bench. Nick Gonzales is at shortstop and Nick Yorke is handling third base for Pittsburgh against southpaw Brandon Williamson.
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