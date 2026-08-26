Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Triolo will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 12, breaking a streak of 12 consecutive starts at either third base or shortstop. Though he posted a weak .610 OPS during that 12-game stretch, Triolo could nonetheless continue to maintain steady playing time due to the defensive upgrade he provides at third base over Nick Gonzales, who has been seeing more playing time at second base and designated hitter of late.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
24 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago