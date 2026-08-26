Jared Triolo News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Triolo will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 12, breaking a streak of 12 consecutive starts at either third base or shortstop. Though he posted a weak .610 OPS during that 12-game stretch, Triolo could nonetheless continue to maintain steady playing time due to the defensive upgrade he provides at third base over Nick Gonzales, who has been seeing more playing time at second base and designated hitter of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Triolo See More