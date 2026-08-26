Jared Triolo News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Triolo will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 12, breaking a streak of 12 consecutive starts at either third base or shortstop. Though he posted a weak .610 OPS during that 12-game stretch, Triolo could nonetheless continue to maintain steady playing time due to the defensive upgrade he provides at third base over Nick Gonzales, who has been seeing more playing time at second base and designated hitter of late.