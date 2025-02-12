Jared Triolo News: In mix at first base

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington mentioned Wednesday that Triolo is a candidate to play first base while Spencer Horwitz (wrist) is out, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Horwitz will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks following surgery last week on his right wrist/thumb. Pittsburgh plans to look internally for Horwitz's replacement and Triolo appears to be next in line on the depth chart at first base. The 27-year-old slashed only .216/.296/.315 with nine homers and eight steals over 125 games last season but was the National League's Gold Glove winner as a utility player.