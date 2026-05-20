Jared Triolo News: Streak of starts ends
Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Triolo will head to the bench after wrapping up a six-game stretch in which he made two starts apiece at three different positions -- first base, third base and right field -- and went a collective 7-for-18 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run. The Pirates should have a regular spot in the lineup available for Triolo against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus righties may be more sporadic. Pittsburgh has an opening in its everyday lineup while Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) is on the shelf, but manager Don Kelly could prefer to rotate the likes of Triolo, Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia at that spot rather than leaning exclusively on one player.
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