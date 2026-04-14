Jared Young Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort

Young reported discomfort in his left knee Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets sent Young in for imaging on his knee, and they will wait until they get the results back before determining if he'll go on the injured list. The 30-year-old has done well while helping to fill the void left by Juan Soto (calf), going 7-for-20 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored in his first 11 games.