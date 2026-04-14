Jared Young Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort
Young reported discomfort in his left knee Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets sent Young in for imaging on his knee, and they will wait until they get the results back before determining if he'll go on the injured list. The 30-year-old has done well while helping to fill the void left by Juan Soto (calf), going 7-for-20 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored in his first 11 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Young See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country49 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target74 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Young See More