Jared Young Injury: Goes on minor-league IL

Triple-A Syracuse placed Young on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified issue.

Young wasn't known to be dealing with an injury when the Mets optioned to minor-league camp March 9, but the 29-year-old first baseman looks like he'll have to wait a bit to make his Syracuse debut while he tends to an undisclosed ailment. After being granted his release from the Cardinals organization in the middle of the 2024 season, Young finished out the campaign in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Doosan Bears, producing a 1.080 OPS over 169 plate appearances.