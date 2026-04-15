Jared Young Injury: IL bound with meniscus tear
The Mets placed Young on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, due to a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Young reported discomfort in his left knee Tuesday, and further imaging revealed a more severe injury that will result in the 30-year-old undergoing surgery, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. It's a significant blow to the Mets' depth at first base and in the outfield, especially with Juan Soto (calf) still on the 10-day IL. Young is looking at a lengthy absence depending on the extent of the surgery needed to repair the tear, which could have him sidelined until the summer.
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