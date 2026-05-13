Jared Young headshot

Jared Young Injury: Poised for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Young (knee) will begin a rehab assignment by the end of this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's a quick turnaround for Young, who had surgery less than a month ago to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He will likely require a good number of rehab at-bats, but a return around June 1 seems doable.

Jared Young
New York Mets
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