Jared Young Injury: Poised for rehab assignment
Young (knee) will begin a rehab assignment by the end of this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's a quick turnaround for Young, who had surgery less than a month ago to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He will likely require a good number of rehab at-bats, but a return around June 1 seems doable.
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