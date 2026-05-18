Jared Young Injury: Rehab stint underway

Young (knee) has gone 1-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in two games since beginning a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Friday.

Young last played April 12 before needing surgery to repair a minor meniscus tear in the left knee. Per Tim Britton of The Athletic, the Mets don't have a timeline for the veteran outfielder's return, but the additions of MJ Melendez and top prospect A.J. Ewing to the big-league lineup in his absence could make it tough for Young to regain a spot once he's cleared.