Jared Young Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Young (knee) will move his rehab assignment from Single-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse this week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Young played two games in the Florida State League over the weekend, going 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored while playing six total innings in the field at first base. The 30-year-old Young -- who is making his way back from mid-April surgery to address minor meniscus tear in his left knee -- could push for playing time at first base, designated hitter or in the corner outfield once the Mets bring him back from the 10-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Young See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Young See More