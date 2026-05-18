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Jared Young Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 9:08am

Young (knee) will move his rehab assignment from Single-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse this week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Young played two games in the Florida State League over the weekend, going 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored while playing six total innings in the field at first base. The 30-year-old Young -- who is making his way back from mid-April surgery to address minor meniscus tear in his left knee -- could push for playing time at first base, designated hitter or in the corner outfield once the Mets bring him back from the 10-day injured list.

Jared Young
New York Mets
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