Jared Young Injury: Slated to return Tuesday
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Young (knee) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
Young has been shelved since mid-April following surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, but he's done with his rehab assignment after going 5-for-22 in six games. Once activated, the left-handed hitter could see some starts against righties between first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.
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