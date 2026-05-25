Jared Young Injury: Slated to return Tuesday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Young (knee) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Young has been shelved since mid-April following surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, but he's done with his rehab assignment after going 5-for-22 in six games. Once activated, the left-handed hitter could see some starts against righties between first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.