Jared Young News: Activated from injured list

The Mets activated Young (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Young had meniscus surgery in mid-April and is ready to return after going 5-for-22 at the plate in six rehab contests. The left-handed hitter went 7-for-20 for the Mets before getting hurt and should see a decent amount of playing time against righties. Young is starting at first base and batting fifth in Tuesday's game versus the Reds.