Jared Young News: Sticks on big-league bench

Young has won a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old didn't do much in camp to earn the job, batting .150 (3-for-20) with a home run and a 4:5 BB:K, but a late-spring knee injury for Mike Tauchman might have given Young a reprieve. He'll provide a bit of left-handed power off the bench, but playing time could be hard to come by with Brett Baty apparently ahead of Young in the pecking order at DH and the corner infield and outfield spots.