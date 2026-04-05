Jared Young News: Three hits in win Sunday
Young went 3-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
It was Young's fourth start of the season, and he figures to get regular at-bats against right-handed pitching while Juan Soto (calf) is sidelined. Soto remains day-to-day but missed the final two games of the series against the Giants. Young is slashing .385/.467/.538 with a pair of doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a 2:2 BB:K across 15 plate appearances this season.
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