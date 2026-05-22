Jarred Kelenic Injury: Scratched Friday
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants with a lower-back contusion, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kelenic has logged a base hit in each of his last two games, but he'll take a seat Friday to allow his back to heal. Derek Hill will fill in as Chicago's right fielder and bat ninth.
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