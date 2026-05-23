Jarred Kelenic News: Back in action
Kelenic (back) is starting in right field and batting sixth Saturday against the Giants.
He was scratched from Friday's lineup with a lower-back contusion but is back in action against righty Adrian Houser. Kelenic is hitting .179 with one home run and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games.
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