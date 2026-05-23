Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Kelenic (back) is starting in right field and batting sixth Saturday against the Giants.

He was scratched from Friday's lineup with a lower-back contusion but is back in action against righty Adrian Houser. Kelenic is hitting .179 with one home run and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox
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