Jarred Kelenic News: Becomes free agent
Kelenic elected to become a free agent Tuesday.
After passing through waivers following his removal from the Rangers' 40-man roster, Kelenic has decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The outfielder previously chose the same route before eventually re-signing with Texas, so that could happen again.
Jarred Kelenic
Free Agent
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