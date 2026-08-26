Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kelenic elected to become a free agent Tuesday.

After passing through waivers following his removal from the Rangers' 40-man roster, Kelenic has decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The outfielder previously chose the same route before eventually re-signing with Texas, so that could happen again.

Jarred Kelenic
 Free Agent
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