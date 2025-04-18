Jarred Kelenic News: Connects for second homer

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Kelenic was 0-for-8 over his previous four games and has started to see his playing time falter amid the slump. The 25-year-old outfielder got Atlanta on the board with a fifth-inning homer Friday. He's up to two homers, two RBI, five runs scored and a .163/.250/.326 slash line over 48 plate appearances. He's also been caught stealing in his lone attempt this season. Kelenic is strictly a strong-side platoon option, and in the long run, he could become a bench outfielder once Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to make his season debut.