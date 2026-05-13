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Jarred Kelenic News: Drives in two runs Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run scored during the White Sox's 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Kelenic broke the 3-3 tie in the fifth inning after smacking a double to right field that brought both Andrew Benintendi and Colson Montgomery home. It was the second multi-hit game of the season for Kelenic, who should continue to see more starts in the outfield for as long as both Austin Hays (calf) and Everson Pereira (pectoral) are on the 10-day injured list.

Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox
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