Jarred Kelenic News: Earning consistent playing time
Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Giants.
Kelenic started for the 16th time in the White Sox's last 19 games and returned to the lineup after a one-game absence caused by a back injury. He led off the fifth inning with a double and came around to score, but he was ultimately pulled in the seventh inning when a lefty reliever entered the game. Kelenic has had spurts of production in his return to the majors, but he has struck out at a 50 percent rate across his last 10 contests.
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