Jarred Kelenic News: Elects free agency
Kelenic cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kelenic was DFA'd by the White Sox on Monday and wasn't picked up off waivers. Rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, the veteran outfielder has exercised his right to become a free agent. Kelenic posted a modest .226/.305/.321 slash line with one home run, four RBI and a 6:20 BB:K over 59 plate appearances for Chicago before being let go.
Jarred Kelenic
Free Agent
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