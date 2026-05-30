Jarred Kelenic headshot

Jarred Kelenic News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Kelenic cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic was DFA'd by the White Sox on Monday and wasn't picked up off waivers. Rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, the veteran outfielder has exercised his right to become a free agent. Kelenic posted a modest .226/.305/.321 slash line with one home run, four RBI and a 6:20 BB:K over 59 plate appearances for Chicago before being let go.

Jarred Kelenic
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Kelenic See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago